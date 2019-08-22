Christina Solovey admired figure in the swimsuit
Popular Ukrainian singer Christina Solovey pleased fans of a photo in a swimsuit that crawled on the beach in Italy, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Politico.
Beach the way it was out of Greek myth, considered followers.
So, on his page in social network Instagram Christina Solovey published a collection of beach shots. The girl posed in the azure waves that foamed at her feet, so her fans have compared it with the sea goddess. For Christians combines black swimsuit, the straps of which the girl casually flipped off.
“Do not keep a wave upon the sand and not hide in her soul”, is a very philosophically signed frame Solovy, who participated in the show “the Voice” and even performed together with Sviatoslav Vakarchuk.
In addition, fans appreciated the lovely figure of the singer, wrote under the post a lot of compliment and wished to find inspiration on vacation in Italy for new creative ideas.
“Plegnency patronchik, Divine neimovirna of Krasna”, “That swimsuit!🖤”, “And all the solemn sea, And wave and other Buda”, “Duzhe Garni”, “Nache picture,duzhe Garneau😻”, “Cholovika, pump the ass))))”, “Yak Venus s marsico PNI 😊”, “Pannochka, you you precedono vyhledat”, — write fans Christina Solovey.