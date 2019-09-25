Christine Lagarde has found a replacement: what is known about the new head of the IMF
The Executive Board of the International monetary Fund chose Kristalina Georgiev for the position of managing Director of a financial institution. This is stated in the statement released following the meeting of the Council, writes Interfax.
“The Executive Board of the International monetary Fund (IMF) today elected Kristalina Georgiev on the position of managing Director and Chairman of the Executive Board of the IMF for a five year term beginning October 1, 2019”, — stated in the document.
Georgieva will be the first in the history of the IMF leader from emerging economies. She will take office from 1 October.
Competitors at the citizen of Bulgaria in the elections was not: her candidacy was the only one nominated by the deadline of 6 September. But even if the elections and would not be uncontested, it could not affect the result because of the EU, nominated Georgiev, the amount was 44% of the vote.
Georgieva is now 66 years. and hopes that working with him on a new program will begin before the end of the year.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter