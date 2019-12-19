Christmas concert at the Russian winter festival: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (20-22 Dec)
What: The Exhibition “Becoming Los Angeles”
When: Friday-Sunday, 20-22 Dec.
Where: Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County 900 Exposition Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90007
Read more: Exhibition tells the story of how Los Angeles has evolved from a tiny village to a metropolis. This 500-year Saga of how the city has gone from cowboys to cars, how the battle raged in his backyard, I was born in Hollywood and why the aqueduct has changed everything.
You will also see a video in which city leaders talk about what it means to be a native of California, living in Los Angeles today. In addition, you can listen to audio recordings of Museum visitors, who were there before you and share what means to them in Los Angeles, and to tell what the City of Angels means to you.
Cost: $0-15.
What: an Interactive show “the Curse of the Black pearl”
When: Friday-Sunday, 20-22 Dec.
Where: Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Read more: You don’t just see this film, you will become a hero. Turn on the magic projector to pass through the screen to get to the valley of the jungle, where the ancient temple is a powerful stone. Decipher the clues, avoid traps and outwit the curse. And then rely on luck only because no one ever got out of here alive.
Cost: $20.
What: an Exhibition of photographs by Stanley Kubrick
When: Friday-Sunday, 20-22 Dec.
Where: Skirball Cultural Center 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90049
Read more: For those who know him as the Director, early career of Stanley Kubrick as a photojournalist is open. In 1945, the future Director of classics such as “2001: a Space Odyssey” (1968) and “a Clockwork orange” (1971), was only a teenager, but with a strange photographic sensitivity, which has searched for stories of human interest for Look magazine.
Stanley Kubrick was seventeen years old when he sold his first photograph in an illustrated magazine Look in 1945. In his photographs, many of which have not been published, Kubrick has photographed his native city, finding inspiration in Nightclubs, street scenes and sporting events.
He created work that was far ahead of its time and focused on the themes that inspired him throughout his creative life. Indeed, a picture of him laid the foundations for his cinematography: he learned through the lens of the camera to be an acute observer of human interactions and tell stories using images in a dynamic sequence.
Price: $0-12.
What: Winter festival in Costa Mesa
When: Friday-Sunday, 20-22 Dec.
Where: OC Fair & Event Center 88 Fair Dr Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Read more: From 19 December to 5 January, this winter Wonderland of orange County will offer visitors the festival of lights, snow fun, bouncy house-bouncy castles, skating, tunnels of ice, chatting with Santa Claus and much more.
Cost: From $8.
What: the Snow Park in Los Angeles
When: Friday-Sunday, 20-22 Dec.
Where: The Old Lodge 2002 Stadium Way Los Angeles, CA 90026
Read more: Los Angeles — not the coldest city in America, but here you can find winter fun. Snow Park Los Angeles opened on November 8 near the town centre and will run until the end of 2019 every weekend.
This spacious winter Kingdom visitors can enjoy slides with artificial snow for skiing on the rings, trees are decorated with icicles, snow caps and garlands, light show snowmen, and cozy Lounges with hot cider and cocoa.
Cost: From $3.
What: Show the holiday lights Sparkle DTLA
When: Friday-Sunday, 20-22 Dec.
Where: The Bloc, 700 S Flower St Los Angeles 90017
Read more: Step inside of a real holiday. This installation is created in order that everyone can feel the Christmas spirit and have some fun. Offers a lot of entertainment programs, celebratory master classes on making cards, wreaths and much more.
Cost: Free.
What: Holiday season at the zoo Los Angeles
When: Friday-Sunday, 20-22 Dec.
Where: Los Angeles Zoo, 5333 Zoo Dr Los Angeles, CA 90027
Read more: a Special holiday program at the zoo Los Angeles starts on November 15 and will last until January 5, 2020.
LA Zoo Lights is nightly entertainment for the whole family: thousands of lights around the zoo, 3D projections, real deer (two fawns), evening with Santa, a cocktail party, a night of ugly sweaters, treats, photos and much more.
Cost: $12-22.
What: Holiday karaoke party for Russian-speaking
When: Friday, December 20 from 21:00.
Where: O. C. Craft – A Gastro Brew Pub, 237 Ocean Ave, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Read more: RedStar Entertainment Group invites you to a festive new year’s karaoke party orange County. Guests will find a sea of songs, a raffle of tickets to the show Paul Will, special guest — Polina Zizak (show “the Voice”).
Entrance to the party available upon prior reservation Desk.
Booked a table includes entry ticket, possibility of singing throughout the entire party, as well as a bottle of champagne or other beverage of the same price category.
Cost: $10.
What: Celebrate Hanukkah in Russian
When: Sunday, December 22, from 11:00.
Where: In Royters Kitchen 9265 Activity Rd # 105 San Diego, CA 92126
Read more: Russian-Jewish community invites everyone to celebrate the amazing festival of lights — Hanukkah. In addition to traditional holiday events, offers a special show and lots of dancing. As well as tasty treats — sweet jelly, sufganiot and delicious latkes.
Cost: $5.
What: Christmas concert in the Russian language
When: Sunday, December 22, from 15:00.
Where: The Slavic Church, 25382 MacKenzie St, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Read more: Christmas is coming and it’s time to open the holiday season and enjoy good cheer. In the program of the concert: the performance of Church and children’s choir, presents for children, as well as many traditional holiday treats.
Cost: Free.
