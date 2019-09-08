Christmas fair Toronto did come back in winter (PHOTOS)

Loading...

While some are still hurting about the end of the summer, others are already in anticipation of Christmas day.

And for those who prefer the festive season to any other, would love to know what favorite Christmas market Toronto is back in town this year.

The fair will be located at the Distillery District from November 14 to December 22 and will run all days except Mondays.

The tents will sell a favorite with many local handmade goods, so you can find the perfect Christmas gift for every taste.

There will also be entertainment: Santa and his elves and, of course, mulled wine.

Entrance to the fair is free on weekdays until 5 p.m. on Friday, then entry will cost $6. Hours of work will be different, before you come, check out the official website.

Despite the fact that on Mondays the fair is not going to work, shops and restaurants on this street will operate as normal 7 days a week.