Christmas gift: the Church in Los Angeles will pay $5.3 million of medical debt for the poor
Christian Assembly of Los Angeles made a generous gift to those who are most in need — repay a multimillion-dollar medical debts of poor residents in 28 neighborhoods of the city, writes the People.
Tom Hughes, one of the leading pastors of the Church, Christian Assembly, announced in a video that the Church will pay $ 5.3 million of medical debt for the poor residents of Los Angeles.
“Thanks to the generosity of the Church, Christian Assembly, we can do Christmas gift to the people of Los Angeles without any conditions,” said Hughes.
Hughes added that “medical debt — a crushing burden” and that they identified areas where they have 15 or more families who attend Church, there are a total of 28 blocks.
“We have worked with non-profit organization RIP Medical Debt, he said. — We learned that in these 28 blocks have outstanding medical debt to the tune of 5.3 million dollars owed to people who earn less than twice the Federal poverty line”.
Thanks to the help of the Church, each person will get a letter in the mail stating that his health debt is paid. The Church and the RIP Medical Debt will also work with credit unions to recover the credit damage from medical debt for the poor.
“While they’re recovering after an illness, this will help them get on their feet and avoid homelessness,” said Hughes, noting that the gesture will affect more than 5,000 families in the area.
The Church has collected about $ 50,000 last year. Not knowing what to do with it at first, the Church ultimately decided to use these funds for a Christmas gift this year. We add that we are not talking about paying the full $5.3 million, and an agreement to repay this debt by this amount — the organization of Medical Debt RIP uses the donations from the Church to buy back medical debt at a special rate of “penny per dollar”, and then forgives the debt, so the actual amount will be measured not in millions, but tens of thousands of dollars, as was the case with the Church in Texas.
A member of the Church Blythe hill stated that “I would like to be a fly on the wall” to see how people will get a letter stating that his medical debt is fully repaid.
“We are pleased to share this gift because of the generosity of God,” said Hughes.