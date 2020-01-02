Christmas tree and the cactus garden: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles and San Diego (3-5 January)
What: Pavilion spiders
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 January
Where: The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, 900 Exposition Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90007
Read more: one of a kind Pavilion spiders in the Museum of natural history offers a unique experience. Go through safe fascinating open-air pavilion and learn about the fascinating techniques that different species of spiders use to create webs.
Cost: $10-17.
What: the Exhibition “Hall of dinosaurs”
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 January
Where: The Natural History Museum, 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007
Read more: In this exhibit, guests can explore the age of dinosaurs and learn how scientists discover their remains.
The exhibition covers 2 floors. It features more than 20 exhibits the largest and most interesting dinosaurs and sea creatures that ever lived on prehistoric Earth. In addition, all visitors can feel like real paleontologists and explore more than 300 different fossils, which are part of the collection.
Cost: $0-15.
What: the Exhibition “History of horror”
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 January
Where: Natural History Museum, Exposition Park 900 Exposition Blvd Los Angeles 90007
Read more: natural history Museum shows how science and history inspired the creation of the most iconic and creepy movies. “Horror story” demonstrates scientific discoveries, such as the early experiments with electricity in animals, a wrong understanding of disease transmission, the discovery of the first living coelacanth, excavation of Tutankhamun’s tomb and tells how they have influenced the monsters of old-school movies, including “Frankenstein”, “Dracula”, “the Creature from the black lagoon” and “the Mummy”.
Cost: $0-15.
What: the cactus Garden
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 January
Where: Getty Center, 1200 Getty Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Read more: In this garden, located between the East and West pavilions at the Getty Center, you will be able to see various cacti, succulents and other plants of the desert and panoramic views of Los Angeles.
Cost: Free.
What: the Museum selfie
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 January
Where: Museum of Selfies, 6757 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
More info: the exhibition will showcase contemporary photography, when people take pictures of themselves, but will tell the 40,000-year history of the art of self-presentation in different parts of the world. It offers a lot of selfies from social networks, grouped by theme, and the throne of selfie-sticks, and more.
Cost: $15-19.
What: Free tour of the Getty Villa
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 January
Where: The Getty Villa, 17985 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
Read more: Want to see the best hits of the Getty Villa? In this 50-minute free tour presents major works collected in the Museum’s collection.
The main part of the exhibition at the Getty Villa is dedicated to the art, which have evolved over 7,000 years after the stone age until the fall of the Roman Empire. Visitors are encouraged to explore how and why styles, subjects and ways of creating art similar to each other and at the same time differ depending on culture and time.
Cost: Free.
What: Evening light show at Descanso Gardens
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 January
Where: Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Dr Los Angeles 91011
Read more: from 16 November to 5 January is one of the best parks in Los Angeles Descanso Gardens is open to visitors at night-time to please them fascinating interactive light show.
The show includes 10 full-scale light installations placed on the path length of one kilometer. We advise you to reserve one hour for an evening walk in the Park.
Children will be delighted by a light show. Adults can plan a romantic date and dinner with views of the shimmering lights of the trees in the Maple restaurant. It is located in the Park, which is the period of the exhibition will change its work schedule to serve visitors at night.
Tickets for a particular day is to book in advance, specifying the time of the show on the website.
Cost: $28-30.
What: a Free conversation club for English learners
When: Saturday, January 4, from 12:00
Where: Fairfax Branch Library 161 S Gardner St, Los Angeles, CA 90036
More info: This club is perfect for those who are learning English or want to improve their skill of spoken English. The topics of the lessons cover everyday situations. Students can work in pairs, small groups or in class.
The training will use interactive games and puzzles.
Cost: Free.
What: Star party at the Griffith Observatory
When: Saturday, January 4, from 18:00
Where: Griffith Observatory, 2800 E Observatory Rd, Los Angeles 90027
Read more: Star party at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles is the opportunity to admire the constellations and the moon, if you have no telescope. Similar parties are held at the Observatory once a month.
During the event, you can wander freely on the lawns of Griffith Park Observatory and examine the sky and the city lying beneath, and with many telescopes.
Cost: Free.
What: Christmas tree “Winter in Buttermilk” in Russian
When: Saturday, 4 Jan, 16:00
Where: Sunshine Studio 9483 Camino Ruiz #B, San Diego 92126
Read more: Training Studio Sunshine Studio invites all to new year’s holiday “Winter in Prostokvashino”.
You are waiting for interactive performance, dances, winter games, paper disco, Christmas crafts and experiments with the snow.
To attend the event need to register at the link. The ticket price included gifts.
Cost: From $5.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.