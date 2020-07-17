Chronic COVID-19: why are the symptoms of coronavirus can last for months
Few recovered from COVID-19 saying they continued to suffer from symptoms of the virus after weeks and months after the first infection. This is one of the mysteries of the new virus. This writes the Euro News.
Now these people are seeking help online from others experiencing similar complications due to the coronavirus, which they fear may cause them to have chronic health problems.
“We feel completely unnecessary,” says 36-year-old entrepreneur Genevieve Danezi from the French city of Antibes, which States that the doctors repeatedly failed to take her seriously when she sought help for symptoms.
Only a month after these symptoms first appeared, she was admitted to hospital for cat scan, which showed that she probably had COVID-19. Even after the first month and she continued to have symptoms — inability to stand for more than five minutes, palpitations and dizziness.
Before the pandemic Danezi have had good health. She went to the doctor once a year, was very active, worked twice a day and didn’t smoke.
Danezi says she constantly told that because she is young and will not die, she should stay at home but she says her health has continued to deteriorate.
“From the very beginning and up to 70 day it was like a relapse and new symptoms. It was like Russian roulette every morning,” says Danezi. Only when the doctor put her on oxygen therapy at home, months after the appearance of her first symptoms, she started to feel better.
But she still need to take a daily aspirin to prevent the increase of heart rate to 120 beats per minute.
A study conducted in Italy, showed that of the 143 patients with COVID-19, was discharged from the hospital, over 87% said they had at least one symptom that persisted after a negative test for the presence of the virus, most often it was tiredness and shortness of breath.
“Chronic COVID-19”
“Different manifestations can be quite different mechanisms,” said Danny Altmann, Professor of immunology at Imperial College London, having in mind that even people with mild symptoms can be long-term tissue damage or an immune response that continues almost like a syndrome.
“We know that there are a number of people who contract the virus, sometimes severe, sometimes less severe symptoms and in which they manifest themselves for weeks,” — said the Minister of health of France, Olivier Veran.
The Minister of health of great Britain Matt Hancock said that he was “concerned that more and more evidence that a minority of people — but a significant minority have long-term consequences, and it can be quite exhausting”.
He added that the government invested almost £ 10 million ($12.6 million) to study long-term effects of coronavirus.
Veran said research continues to determine whether long-term “inflammatory phase” of the virus to explain these symptoms, but explained that they are looking for ways to help patients.
But at this point they have not so many answers.
24-year-old Claudia Useda, translator from Paris, since the recovery from the coronavirus was hospitalized with multiple asthma attacks.
She started having trouble breathing in March, but she was not hospitalized, even when her entire family contracted the coronavirus.
In France many people who say that they still have the symptoms of coronavirus, was first infected by the disease to be treated and therefore unable to pass the test.
Natalie Neri says she first discovered the symptoms — fever, chest pain, shortness of breath and severe fatigue — even on March 24.
51-year-old teacher of visual arts in Nimes said that her son and his girlfriend returned from Paris, and they lost the sense of smell and taste.
The symptoms lasted for ten days, but it did not check for the presence of coronavirus, because the tests were designed for hospitalized patients with coronavirus and health workers.
Throughout April, she still felt fatigue, but only in the beginning of may, she again developed a fever and chest pain. Within a few months she went through the cycles of new symptoms from severe chest pain to dizziness.
“I was completely lost. My family didn’t understand,” said Nuri. She visited several doctors, some of whom did not take her symptoms seriously.
Now she went to the social network. In France, the hashtag, translated as “after 20 days” or “after 100 days”, helps those who still suffer from symptoms, find support. Support network “showed me that I was not an isolated incident and other people have had similar symptoms”.
“I think it’s one of the very difficult aspects: many people who feel for a long period of malaise, never been tested for coronavirus and was never hospitalized,” said Altmann from Imperial College London.
“However, there are many infections caused by certain diseases which can be chronic. For some individuals, COVID-19, it seems quite likely,” he added, explaining that currently has conducted several studies to explore these patients.
