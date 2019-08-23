Chronicles of a madhouse: in Russia, selling “medicinal” corn field, where the plane landed…
In Russia, an enterprising man was selling at a fabulous price of corn, “the field” in the Moscow region, where it made an emergency landing the passenger plane “the Ural airlines” flying in the annexed Russian Crimea.
“Miracle corn” as he dubbed his product, buyers offered at a considerable price — 500 RUB (190 USD).
“In a madhouse everything is stable. In the Saratov region the man was selling corn alleged “off the field, where it landed flying to the occupied Crimea the plane.” …Sold for 500 rubles per kilogram. Claiming that corn is “healing”. And what do you think? Passers-by bought. Not even asking any questions”, says the video posted on Twitter, blogger “Vitauskas”.
— Vіtаuskаs (@Vitauskas_A) August 22, 2019
Internet users with might and main fun of customers, and noted the resourcefulness of the seller.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the passengers of the ill-fated Board “Ural airlines”, which was dismantled directly into a cornfield, took the time of collision of the aircraft with a flock of birds.
