Chrystia Freeland has provoked a negative reaction from China (PHOTOS)

Loading...

On Sunday, Chinese authorities accused the foreign Minister of the Christ Freeland in “meddling” in the internal Affairs of China” in its statement issued at the weekend, condemning the violence in Hong Kong as a result of the escalation of tensions between the protesters and the police.

On Saturday in a joint statement, Freeland and her colleagues in the European Union Federica Mogherini expressed their views, calling for restraint amid “a growing number of unacceptable incidents recourse to violence”.

“It is extremely important to exercise restraint, avoid violence and to take urgent measures to de-escalate the situation,” – wrote the policy, not laying the blame clearly neither the government nor the protesters.

“The organization of the process of broad and open dialogue involving all key stakeholders is critical”, – said in a statement in which, among other things, it is noted that both Canada and the EU maintain a “high degree of autonomy” Hong Kong as part of China, as well as the right of its inhabitants to peaceful Assembly.

This statement prompted the press Secretary of the Embassy of China in Canada to respond, which he did, demanding Freeland “immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong Affairs and China’s internal Affairs”.

“The canadian side needs to be cautious in their words and deeds,” wrote the press Secretary, referring to what is happening in Hong Kong.

He noted that the principle of “one country, two systems”, that is, a strategy in which this city has lived with since the former British colony was handed over to China in 1997, is a national policy, not international law, and suggested that Freeland is not necessary to give on this occasion their comments.

The Embassy also defended the actions of the Hong Kong police, saying that the situation with protests “has deteriorated and escalated into extreme violence”

“In the face of such brutal violence and crimes, no government, sense of responsibility, will not sit idly by,” – wrote press Secretary.

Protests in semi-Autonomous territory have been going on for a month due to the fact that the villagers blame the Communist party led the Chinese government to the systematic deprivation of the Hong Kong democratic rights.

And although the protests were violent clashes with the police, Sunday’s March was peaceful, without any reports of violence.

Protestors ‘ demands include the resignation of the head of administration of Hong Kong Carrie Lam, democratic elections and an independent investigation into the use of force by police.