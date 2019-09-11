Loading...

The family of American spy Oleg Smolenkova evacuated to 2017, the US secret services of Russia from the post of member of the presidential Administration of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, in a hurry left his home in Stafford (Virginia).

Former CIA asset acquired in his name in June 2018. This house has an area of 760 square meters of around $925 thousand, the Mansion has six bedrooms and six bathrooms, stands on a plot of 1.2 hectares and protected by the intelligence services. Smolenkov until yesterday, lived in it with his wife Antonina and her three children under his real name. But on 10 September, according to neighbors, “family Russian” immediately left the house after the house was visited by the journalists.

The owner of the house opposite Greg Tully said that he found out about who may be his neighbour, the journalist of the newspaper The Daily Beast, which knocked them yesterday, because the house Malenkovich was empty. Then the reporter “went to another house to a neighbor and scared her.” “She called and said some unknown asks questions about the neighbors. I said that he was just and me and it’s just a journalist. She and her husband talked to him,” recalls Tully. He also said that the journalist sat in the car and waited for the arrival of the Russians.

“They saw him, went in the house and after 15 seconds have gone on both machines. And that’s it,” says Tully. As informs RIA “news” the neighbors, in which he refers, door the journalists are no longer open.

As in the United States reported that exported from Russia a “senior operative” of the CIA had recruited a few decades ago, a couple of years ago took the “influential position, which provided him access to the Kremlin at the highest level”, the Kremlin was forced to react and confirmed that Oleg Malenkov worked in the Administration of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

However, the press Secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov reported that Smolenkov a few years ago, was fired “the internal Directive”, and his office did not provide for direct contacts with the head of state, he was not a participant in the meetings with Putin. Answering the question, do you know something the Kremlin’s current location, Smolenkova, he said he has no information about what became of him after leaving the Kremlin, including if he’s missing from Russia.

Judging by the fact that no one really say anything about Smolenkova can’t, it’s not, the data on it are very different, and he just disappeared from the Kremlin, this former employee of the presidential Administration of the Russian Federation was, indeed, a good spy.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., a scandal erupted around the message of the TV channel CNN that a CIA spy, “one of the most high-ranking sources in the Russian government”, was taken in 2017 from Russia because of the threat of exposure, as the President of the United States Donald trump and his administration can’t keep my mouth shut and divulge secret information.

Member of the U.S. house of representatives, a Republican from Georgia, Doug Collins considers necessary to carry out the investigation in relation to television, reports TASS. In an interview with Fox News channel, he said that “to talk about it now, exposing in this light that the CIA had to come out and respond to it – that raises suspicion. I really wonder whose side is CNN”. “This is an issue on which we need to investigate. Given that the CIA has to respond this way, I think we need to do this”, – said the Senator.

According to open sources, Smolenkov during his career in the Russian state agencies worked as a Secretary at the Russian Embassy in the United States in Washington and in the government of the Russian Federation. In 2010 decree of President Dmitry Medvedev referent of the Department of government office Smolenkova Oleg Borisovich was awarded the rank of actual state councillor of the Russian Federation of the 3rd class (corresponds to a military rank the General-the major).

This informant, according to American media, was the source of the data, allowing to conclude that the Russian operation to intervene in the American presidential election took place under the personal supervision and on the orders of Putin, the Russian President has ordered the break-in shortly before the elections e-mail the National Committee of the Democratic party.

The decision to evacuate was made Smolenkova in 2017, shortly after the may meeting in the oval office of the White house, where Donald trump discussed information is highly sensitive with the Minister of foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov and the then Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak. That meeting may 10, 2017 was the cause of suspicion to the President of the trump that he gave Russia classified information on the activities of the “Islamic state” (is Russian terrorist group).

Referring to the us intelligence, CNN noted that the opinion of this agent had serious consequences, as Moscow was taken with a “valuable” American informant “which had no equal” when it was data about the inner workings of the Kremlin and the plans of the Russian President and “restore such capabilities in a short period of time will not succeed.”

The representative of the CIA Brittany of Bramell called all of this information is “inaccurate”.

A White house spokesperson Stephanie Grisham stated that the data “simply wrong and potentially endanger people’s lives”. The President of the United States trump said do not know this spy story and he knows nothing. But the Russian foreign Ministry said that “it let the CIA confirms or denies, and as for the meeting of Lavrov and trump – it is pure paranoia”.