Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated their third wedding anniversary
33-year-old singer Ciara and her 30-year-old husband, American football player Russell Wilson celebrating the third anniversary of the date of the wedding. The couple flew away together to Fiji. The star published in Instagram a few pictures from vacation, on which she poses in a swimsuit on the background of the Pacific ocean.
Baby, on the third anniversary! So nice to spend my life with you,
— written by Ciara, the video, which included footage taken at the wedding couple in an ancient castle Peckforton in Cheshire (England).
And her husband, in turn, posted a video in which he confessed his love to Ciara, and also hinted to fans that they plan to have another baby.
You know you’re a special woman. You’re a great mom. You’re just an amazing woman, you inspire so many people, so many women around the world. I love you for who you are. Wish us many more years of love and joy… and children!
he said in a romantic movie.
I love you so much. Thank you for this love. Happy anniversary, dear!
he added.
Recall, the couple are raising two year old daughter Sienna Princesses (she was born in April 2017) and five year old son Fucher that Ciara gave birth in a previous relationship with rapper Neivedyam the Deman Wilberham, who performs under the pseudonym the Future.
Recently the singer came to Jada Pinkett Smith on the show, Red Table Talk, which airs on Facebook Watch, and told about how she met Wilson.
I have never experienced such feelings in my life. It was so peaceful. We talked, but it was quite otherwise. He had an entirely different look on life. In addition, he hit it off immediately with my son, it was so cool. And, of course, he’s consistent. This sequence is very important
— said Ciara.
Married life the best it can be. Of course, it’s one thing to just meet another to be husband and wife. This two stage relationship, and the difference between them is significant. You will feel what does the expression “to be whole” and it is really cool. Nothing beats that feeling!
— shared his emotions celebrity.