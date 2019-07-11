Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrating the third anniversary of the date of the wedding
Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrate its third anniversary from the day of the wedding. Singer and American football player touching congratulated each other.
Celebrity couple after the family date we went to Fiji. Cute pics and mutual declarations of love the couple has published in Instagram. Ciara also shared a video with footage from the wedding, which took place three years ago in the castle Peckforton in Cheshire. The singer left under the video greeting to her husband:
“Baby, on the third anniversary! So nice to spend my life with you”.
In response, Russell has posted a video confession of love to his wife:
“You know you’re a special woman. You’re a great mom. You’re just an amazing woman, you inspire so many people, so many women around the world. I love you for who you are. Wish us many more years of love and joy… and children!
I love you so much. Thank you for this love. Happy anniversary, dear!”.
33-year-old singer and 30-year-old raising a daughter Sienna Princesses two years and five years Fucher – Ciara’s son from a previous relationship with rapper Puceron.