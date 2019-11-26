Ciara in a Frank way came to the ceremony music
In the Microsoft theater in Los Angeles rocked the awards ceremony American Music Awards — 2019.
The event was attended by the charming Ciara. She was one of the leading awards. On the red carpet, the actress appeared in a Frank manner. She was wearing a bright blue outfit from the brand Balmain, which consisted of a oversized jacket with stripes and flared trousers with high waist. The jacket the artist wore on his naked body, her bare chest slightly covered extravagant massive black-and-turquoise necklace.
Your outfit Ciara added long earrings with turquoise stones, rings, styling and evening makeup. She looked beautiful.