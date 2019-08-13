Ciara stressed the figure of a seductive outfit
August 13, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Recently in Los Angeles, a festival of Beautycon, which was attended by many celebrities. Among them was the charming Ciara. The singer appeared before the photographers in a sexy manner: in a white mini dress with long sleeves and extravagant and open neckline, she added a suede botfortas, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
Perfectly smooth styling and makeup with lush lashes made sexy bow Ciara. And the attractiveness of the image added her beautiful radiant smile.
The actress loves to wear dresses with open neckline and slits. At the award ceremony ESPY Awards she arrived in a black dress with a daring neckline and a high slit. In this outfit, the actress looked very sexy.
Loading...