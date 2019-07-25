Ciara told how to keep themselves fit
Figure 33-year-old Ciara is admired by many of her fans. However, in recognition of the stars, she looked so not always. At a recent fitness festival in Santa Monica the singer said that he lost nine pounds after her career took off. Previously, it was not such a fan of fitness and proper nutrition, as it is now.
Ciara admitted that trains regularly, drink lots of water and eat five times a day in small portions.
Early in his career, I weighed twenty pounds more than now. Then I started eating small meals five times a day and started practicing
she said.
In recognition of Ciara, such a principle she adheres to today.
When you eat small portions, your body begins to function like a well-oiled machine,
— said the mother of two children.
But Ciara really drink very much — the day star drinks about seven liters of water!
You can train all day but if you eat right and drink enough water, you will never see the results that I would like to see
— told the singer.
As for her training, but Ciara loves to combine them, combining the jumping and cardio training with strength training.
This scheme allows me to work out all the muscles
says Ciara.
Ciara and Russell Wilson with his daughter Sienna, and son of the singer from a previous relationship Puceron
A more intense fitness classes become, when she connects her husband, Russell Wilson.
We motivate each other, and it’s really fun
— she concluded.