Cigarettes from 1 January could increase by 15%
10 December at the meeting of the working group under the Committee of Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Finance, tax and customs policy, MP from the faction “people’s Servant” Andrey Holodov has proposed to allow wholesale and retail sellers to establish without penalty additional surcharge on tobacco products in the amount of 15% of the maximum retail. It is reported by the Hubs.
According to the draft changes proposed are temporary, in 2020-2025 years, to give the merchants the right “…to exceed with the sale of tobacco products the maximum retail prices established for these products in accordance with the law, no more than 15%”.
The size of this margin is proposed to calculate without taking into account excise tax. That is, tax the excess of the final prices of the cigarettes from the “maximum retail” can be even higher.
This edit MP decided to push through bill No. 1209-1. The project is now in its second reading. New rule proposed to amend article 18 of the law of Ukraine “On state regulation of production and turnover of ethyl alcohol, cognac and fruit, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products and fuel.”