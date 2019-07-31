Cilantro has shown the ability to delay the convulsions

July 31, 2019
Epilepsy or other diseases nevrologicheskikh people attack the characteristic convulsions. Cilantro has the ability to delay them, scientists have found.

Кинза проявила способность задерживать приступы судорог

American researchers from the University of California found: cilantro exhibits anticonvulsant action, which allows you to delay the seizures observed in epilepsy or some other disease. Scientific experts say that in folk medicine, many herbs are widely used as anticonvulsants.

As for the cilantro, in its composition were identified dodecanal, effectively reducing the excitability of the cells.

“We found that cilantro activates a class of potassium channels in the brain, the result of which is reduced convulsive activity,” said co-author, Professor of physiology and Biophysics, Jeff Abbott.

Researchers believe that taking cilantro capacity will allow more efficient use of this plant cilantro as a means for the relief of convulsions. They’d discovered the portal told Nature World news.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.