Cilantro has shown the ability to delay the convulsions
Epilepsy or other diseases nevrologicheskikh people attack the characteristic convulsions. Cilantro has the ability to delay them, scientists have found.
American researchers from the University of California found: cilantro exhibits anticonvulsant action, which allows you to delay the seizures observed in epilepsy or some other disease. Scientific experts say that in folk medicine, many herbs are widely used as anticonvulsants.
As for the cilantro, in its composition were identified dodecanal, effectively reducing the excitability of the cells.
“We found that cilantro activates a class of potassium channels in the brain, the result of which is reduced convulsive activity,” said co-author, Professor of physiology and Biophysics, Jeff Abbott.
Researchers believe that taking cilantro capacity will allow more efficient use of this plant cilantro as a means for the relief of convulsions. They’d discovered the portal told Nature World news.