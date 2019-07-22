Cindy Crawford admired the natural beauty

Celebrity took a selfie on holiday on background wooden house.

Model Cindy Crawford, have gained huge popularity in the 90-ies of the last century, shared new photo to their Іnstagram. The picture shows the American star appeared with a “naked face.” It should be noted that in its 53 years, the supermodel looks just fine, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to PolitekA.

Cindy was photographed sitting on the sand. She is wearing a white hat and blue suit, the woman covers her shoulders with a towel. Crawford is decorated with simple earrings in her ears.

Celebrity without makeup and smiling for the camera.

Photo published in one of Russian-speaking groups.

“The lovely Cindy Crawford without filters and makeup. We are for natural beauty, and you?”, asked the authors of the post have subscribers.

Commentators began to speak about the appearance of popular models. Some noted that Cindy looks good in “the naked face”, while others on the contrary were surprised by the appearance of a star.

“Inspiring woman!” “Aahhh…”, “plain woman is more beautiful than her without make-up”, “at first I thought it was a photo of her ran through the program “how I’ll look in old age,” “Oh my God, Yes, I thought she was better without make-up”, “Well, if you’re Cindy Crawford’s easy to be for real beauty,” commented followers.