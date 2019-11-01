Cindy Crawford admired the Network of romantic photos with her husband
Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber, who this year celebrated 21 years of marriage, do not get tired to confess their love to each other. Legendary supermodel and former model married in 1998-m to year, but it seems the years have no power over their feelings. Cindy has admitted that from the first meetings, she realized that Randy was her soul mate, and since then nothing has changed.
A few hours ago on the beauty page there is a new confirmation is still passionate feelings of the couple. Cindy showed a romantic picture of her and her husband hugging in the background of the night city. Romantic selfie she signed a simple, yet very succinctly: “the Manhattan night. Love to walk home from dinner…”.
Followers Cindy I love this type of posts, they bombarded the page supermodels enthusiastic review:
- Amazing couple with beautiful hearts!
- You guys are so cute like teenagers
- I love this couple!
- How romantic!
- Sweet, sweet message, you’re my favorite couple…
- You are so cute!
- Keep the romance and fire. Enjoy the season!
- Cindy and Randy forever!