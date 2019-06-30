Cindy Crawford in a swimsuit came for paparazzi on the beach in Miami
53-year-old model Cindy Crawford, who recently vacationed with his family on a beach in Miami, hit the paparazzi in her swimsuit. As it turned out, the American star, in spite of old enough age, looks amazing.
Images “without embellishment” was published in the foreign media. For going to the beach Cindy Crawford chose bikini swimsuit in black. Top candid beach outfit was adorned with long open wrap a milky color. To sudden attack of the paparazzi star was clearly not ready, and she looked flawless. As it turned out, she lifted a slim figure and not a single gram of excess weight.
Cindy Crawford vacationing on the beach with his 17-year-old daughter Kaia, which is already beginning to Shine in the fashion world, and her husband, businessman Randy Gerber, Crawford. Model for 20 years happily married, despite the occasional rumors in the press about their divorce. The couple never commented on the speculation, but only showed the audience that the family are all well and feelings remain, regardless.