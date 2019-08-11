Cindy Crawford seen walking in the dress combination
August 10, 2019
A long-term relationship — not a reason to forget about romance. Go on a date with the boyfriend or husband this coming weekend, as did supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Randy Gerber. The paparazzi took a picture of loved ones in new York — there they were walking in SOHO, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to ShowDream.
For its release, the star chose a dress with a combination of olive colour and snake print mule. Complements the image of the oversized suede bag and permanent sunglasses.
To pay special attention to is the decorations Cindy: pendant with large stone, which is encircled by a Golden serpent, and a chunky bracelet chains make a romantic outfit models are more intriguing and daring.
