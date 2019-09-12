Cindy Crawford shared a tender photo with her husband
Cindy Crawford was married twice. The first marriage of the legendary supermodels with Hollywood actor Richard Gere lasted only a few years (1991 to 1995) and was full of controversy. Once the model admitted that the main reason for that was her youth (the star at the time was only 25) and loud her husband’s name: Cindy was just beginning to develop his career, and while Gere is already adored by the entire world, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to RBC.
But the second marriage with former model and owner of a chain of restaurants in new York and Los Angeles Randy Gerber – recalls a real fairy tale. In an interview, Cindy told me that Randy said she’s never pretended to be and could be themselves. According to beauty, the basis of their Union – a strong friendship. But no passionate feelings here also not done.
Not so long ago the couple celebrated 21 years of married life. Usually this term romance, which fills the first years of life together, scatters or gives place to very different feelings – more stable and calm. But I think the routine is bypassed a couple of Cindy and Randy. On the model page and the body photographs, who brought her followers to tears of emotion. A few hours ago, Crawford posted one of them.
Cindy and Randy are in an embrace in the night new York, and on the people they have written a complete delight and happiness. “Date night” – written by Cindy under photos. “What a solid pair, one of the best”, “How beautiful you are”, “You look just awesome together,” can’t stop looking at followers Cindy.