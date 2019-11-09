Cindy Crawford showed three generations of women in her family
The iconic model Cindy Crawford often divided family shots with her husband Randy Gerber and children: 20-year-old Presley, and 18-year-old Kaia. But this time she prepared a really touching post, which showed three generations of women famous family.
Cindy poses with mother, Jennifer sue Crawford-Moluf, and Cayey. Together, they gathered for a solemn dinner, arranged by the organization of the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai. Cindy has published a photo where he and his mother are preparing to leave: woman sitting on couch with hair curlers and a Cup of tea, enjoying conversation and each other’s company. In the second photo they already show images for the evening.
Cindy chose the elegant onion: the terracotta-hued pencil skirt with a thin belt and a black blouse with dropped shoulders and full sleeves. Completed the image of black sophisticated lace-up and also makeup in natural tones. Kaya wore a pale lavender colour dress with full sleeves, deep V-neckline and close buttons in the middle, adding to its sandals with thin straps. The makeup, it has become even more like his famous mom. While Jennifer dazzled in a closed dress of a dark green shade with a fluffy skirt, the image of the oldest of the beauties complements the scarf on the neck, and sandals in a sustainable sole.
“Such a special day with my mom and daughter,” wrote Cindy
At the event, Cindy, Jennifer and Charlie stood together, took pictures and looked happy and full of pride. Interestingly, the mother of the iconic 90s by profession a nurse, and the organization has been researching in the field of healthcare. So the event was interesting from a professional point of view, including.