Cindy Crawford surprised untidy appearance
September 10, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Former top model Cindy Crawford showed fans how it looks in the morning.
Frank morning selfie Crawford published on his page in Instagram.
“When you fell asleep with wet hair and didn’t remove eye makeup…”, — signed photo of Cindy.
Fans enthusiastically responded to the unusual photo Crawford: “Legend”, “any kind of gorgeous”, “Now this is my favorite photo”.
53-year-old Cindy Crawford is an iconic supermodel of the 90s, along with Claudia Schiffer and Naomi Campbell.