Cindy Crawford threw a party in hippie style: how do Hollywood stars celebrate Halloween
Halloween has long been transformed from the ancient tradition of the Celts who inhabited the territory of modern Ireland and Scotland, international happy holiday. Someone he does not like, but every year have fun on the eve of all saints Day becomes more and more. “FACTS” were told, what events are on Halloween can be visited in Kiev.
In the United States Halloween has become an integral part of American life. The feast of love and children and adults. The kids are happy singing songs in exchange for sweets from the neighbours. Adults like to dress up in costumes, playing the characters of popular movies, cartoons, books or just celebrities. Hollywood stars compete with each other, arranging a noisy party. Since everyone has a pretty busy schedule, and party a huge amount, the fun usually starts at least a week before October 31.
But for Ben Affleck celebrating Halloween nearly ended up in big trouble. As you know, 47-year-old actor and producer a year ago, divorced his wife, actress Jennifer garner. Ex-wife put a condition: Ben will be able to see their three children, if not to drink. Affleck year held. Saturday night in Los Angeles, and even in company with a charming stranger, it seems, interrupted his marathon of sobriety. Eyewitnesses claim that the winner of the award “Oscar” with difficulty kept on his feet.
After the party Ben Affleck could barely stand on his feet
Popular singer Cardi B (the real name of Alkalis of Marlenes Almanzar) celebrated Halloween together with her husband, rapper Offset. A couple of lit nightclub in new Jersey on the night of October 26. 27-year-old star of hip-hop, among other things, included in the list of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine. Cardi B dressed up as a nurse. He is still the suit, with the subtext.
From Cardi B was a very sexy nurse
One of the most exciting parties devoted to Halloween, having this time the former supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband is a restaurateur Randy Gerber. Spouses know a lot about the organization of such holidays. Gerber at the same time took the opportunity once again to advertise the brand Casamigos. It’s tequila, which he began producing in 2013, with George Clooney and Mike Meldman. In 2017, the partners sold Casamigos British Corporation Diageo for a billion dollars! The party was held under the sign of the hippie era. The outfits were appropriate.
Party Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber was one of the brightest
Among the guests strolling at Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber were and socialite Paris Hilton. 38-year-old beauty appeared in the form of a show-girl.
38-year-old Paris Hilton appeared in the form of a show-girl
Kylie Jenner, the youngest billionaire in the world earned their wealth on their own, have pleased the army of fans (22-year-old member of the clan Kardashian-Jenner -149 million followers on Instagram) new photo with a clear hint at Halloween. Kylie posed in a black leather dress by Christian Cowan and shoes from Balenciaga.
Kylie Jenner in black leather dress by Christian Cowan and shoes from Balenciaga
King of Instagram Dan Bilzerian (“FAKTY” published an exclusive interview with him two months ago, somehow I lost in poker $ 3.6 million, — the king of Instagram Dan Bilzerian) threw his party on October 24. Suit did not bother as usual, was wearing shorts. Beauty, always accompanied by Dan, were also in their usual clothes. Or rather, without her.
Dan Bilzerian is always accompanied by half-naked beauty Dan
As previously reported “FACTS” on Halloween eve at the famous singer Ricky Martin was born as the fourth child.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter