Cinema, education, creativity and free resources for high isolation

At the time the global pandemic many applications and websites, making money on subscriptions or individual lessons and courses are free for all, almost free, or free to new subscribers for a month or three months. Russian service Bi-bi-si has made a selection of the most interesting matches from the NBA and NHL to fitness apps and services with audiobooks and online courses.

Movies and TV shows

Mubi (Arthouse and classic) — 3 months for $ 100 (price varies depending on country)

Amediateka (Western series on Russian) — month of free access or 50% discount for new subscribers

Telekanal 2×2 (cartoons) — free until April 7

Kinopoisk HD (movies and series) — free until the end of April

TNT Premier (Russian movies) – free access to movies and “Gazprom-media”

Okko (movies and series) — first month free

More.tv (TV, movies) — 45 days free subscription

ivi (movies and series) — first month for 1 ruble

Wink (movies and series) — free access to the Russian series and movies, as well as educational content for children

CBS All Access (films and serials) — first month free (need a Bank card USA)

E-and audiobooks

National Emergency Library from the Internet Archive (e-books) — free until 30 June

Audible Stories (audiobook for children and adolescents) — first month free

Bookmate (e-audiobooks) — free

Storytel (audiobook) — free

Mybook (e-books) is a month free

Smart Reading (summaries of non-fiction) — free until April 20

Litres: Library (electronic and audio books) — free of charge, while in Russia’s closed libraries

News and analysis

New York Times — news about coronavirus are available without a subscription

Wall Street Journal — news about coronavirus are available without a subscription

Washington Post — the news about coronavirus are available without a subscription

Bloomberg — news about coronavirus are available without a subscription

Foreign Policy material of coronavirus are available without a subscription

Los Angeles Times — news about coronavirus are available without a subscription

Financial Times — news about coronavirus are available without a subscription

Dazed digital version of the new issue of

Education

“Radio Moscow” (lectures and podcasts) for free until April 15

Covideducation.ru (courses) — free content from SkillFactory and selection of courses

GeekBrains (courses) — three courses in programming and IT for free until March 31

Institut Français de la Mode (lectures on fashion) — free online course “Understanding fashion: from business to culture” from March 30, will be among the speakers — sir Paul Smith

Duolingo ABC (English for kids from 3 to 6) — free app

JSTOR (academic books and journals) — free access to industry journals on healthcare until 30 June

Cambridge University Press (academic books and journals) — free access to research on the topic of coronavirus

Sports

NBA League Pass (basketball) — free until April 22

NHL.TV (hockey) a free viewing of the matches of the season 2019-2020

PSG TV (football) — all matches “Paris St Germain” with the 2018 and 2020 for free

NFL Game Pass (American football) — for free until the end of July

MLB.TV (baseball) — all games seasons in 2018 and 2019 for free

Apps for yoga, fitness and meditation

Adidas Training (fitness) — free home workouts

Nike Training Club (fitness) — free home workouts

Centr by Chris Hemsworth (fitness) — the first six weeks of training for free

App Peloton (Cycling sessions) — the first three months of video tutorials for free

Headspace (meditation/mindfulness) — free collection in the application

Down Dog (yoga, fitness, Pilates) — a whole range of apps available for free until may 1

Sanvello (struggle with stress and anxiety) — free access to collections of meditations and exercises

Creativity

Final Cut Pro X (video editor) — first three months free

Logic Pro X (processing of music) — first three months free

Fender Play App (guitar lessons) — first three months free for first 100 subscribers

KORG Kaossilator app (synthesizer) for free until March 31

