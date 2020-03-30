Cinema, education, creativity and free resources for high isolation
At the time the global pandemic many applications and websites, making money on subscriptions or individual lessons and courses are free for all, almost free, or free to new subscribers for a month or three months. Russian service Bi-bi-si has made a selection of the most interesting matches from the NBA and NHL to fitness apps and services with audiobooks and online courses.
Movies and TV shows
Mubi (Arthouse and classic) — 3 months for $ 100 (price varies depending on country)
Amediateka (Western series on Russian) — month of free access or 50% discount for new subscribers
Telekanal 2×2 (cartoons) — free until April 7
Kinopoisk HD (movies and series) — free until the end of April
TNT Premier (Russian movies) – free access to movies and “Gazprom-media”
Okko (movies and series) — first month free
More.tv (TV, movies) — 45 days free subscription
ivi (movies and series) — first month for 1 ruble
Wink (movies and series) — free access to the Russian series and movies, as well as educational content for children
CBS All Access (films and serials) — first month free (need a Bank card USA)
E-and audiobooks
National Emergency Library from the Internet Archive (e-books) — free until 30 June
Audible Stories (audiobook for children and adolescents) — first month free
Bookmate (e-audiobooks) — free
Storytel (audiobook) — free
Mybook (e-books) is a month free
Smart Reading (summaries of non-fiction) — free until April 20
Litres: Library (electronic and audio books) — free of charge, while in Russia’s closed libraries
News and analysis
New York Times — news about coronavirus are available without a subscription
Wall Street Journal — news about coronavirus are available without a subscription
Washington Post — the news about coronavirus are available without a subscription
Bloomberg — news about coronavirus are available without a subscription
Foreign Policy material of coronavirus are available without a subscription
Los Angeles Times — news about coronavirus are available without a subscription
Financial Times — news about coronavirus are available without a subscription
Dazed digital version of the new issue of
Education
“Radio Moscow” (lectures and podcasts) for free until April 15
Covideducation.ru (courses) — free content from SkillFactory and selection of courses
GeekBrains (courses) — three courses in programming and IT for free until March 31
Institut Français de la Mode (lectures on fashion) — free online course “Understanding fashion: from business to culture” from March 30, will be among the speakers — sir Paul Smith
Duolingo ABC (English for kids from 3 to 6) — free app
JSTOR (academic books and journals) — free access to industry journals on healthcare until 30 June
Cambridge University Press (academic books and journals) — free access to research on the topic of coronavirus
Sports
NBA League Pass (basketball) — free until April 22
NHL.TV (hockey) a free viewing of the matches of the season 2019-2020
PSG TV (football) — all matches “Paris St Germain” with the 2018 and 2020 for free
NFL Game Pass (American football) — for free until the end of July
MLB.TV (baseball) — all games seasons in 2018 and 2019 for free
Apps for yoga, fitness and meditation
Adidas Training (fitness) — free home workouts
Nike Training Club (fitness) — free home workouts
Centr by Chris Hemsworth (fitness) — the first six weeks of training for free
App Peloton (Cycling sessions) — the first three months of video tutorials for free
Headspace (meditation/mindfulness) — free collection in the application
Down Dog (yoga, fitness, Pilates) — a whole range of apps available for free until may 1
Sanvello (struggle with stress and anxiety) — free access to collections of meditations and exercises
Creativity
Final Cut Pro X (video editor) — first three months free
Logic Pro X (processing of music) — first three months free
Fender Play App (guitar lessons) — first three months free for first 100 subscribers
KORG Kaossilator app (synthesizer) for free until March 31
