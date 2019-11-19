Cinnamon: useful properties for digestive and whole body
Cinnamon is a favorite homemade spice that has been used worldwide for centuries. Once sold as a currency, this spice has a pleasant, warming taste and smell that made it popular in cooking, especially in baking and curry sauce. Cinnamon has healing and soothing properties.
Distinctive smell and aroma of cinnamon comes from the essential oils contained in the bark, called cinnamaldehyde. This substance has antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal properties.
Cinnamon also contains a large number of polyphenol antioxidants that help protect the body from disease. They are found in fruit, vegetables, herbs and spices. It was discovered that the antioxidants in cinnamon have anti-inflammatory action. Some spices, including cinnamon, also have prebiotic properties that promote the growth of beneficial bacteria and help to suppress the growth of pathogenic. Therefore regular inclusion in the diet spices can help to improve intestinal health.
Cinnamon is also a useful source of manganese and contains a small amount of calcium.
Digestive system
Cinnamon extract for many years, used to facilitate gastrointestinal diseases in both Eastern and Western medicine. He was described as a carminative, known for its digestive, anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties. In traditional Ayurvedic medicine cinnamon oil is used to treat bloating and microflora imbalance. The warmth of the cinnamon increases blood flow and improves oxygen levels in the blood, helping to fight diseases.