Circling godfather on his hands: Sergey Pritula revealed details of how injured (video)
Famous showman, TV presenter and volunteer Sergey Pritula, who, after a broken leg has undergone surgery at the regional hospital of Ternopil, for the first time revealed details of the incident. Under what circumstances was injured, he said in an interview with Masha Efrosinina in the program “Exam”.
It happened during the celebration of the birthday Prytula in the Carpathian mountains, where he gathered close friends and relatives. The company first went out on your bikes, and then we played “What? Where? When?” and then the guests moved to the pool.
“I’ve always had trouble dancing. But then I surpassed himself. It was that night when I opened up 100%. Realizing that the next five years will not be able to celebrate a birthday the way I used to and like, I decided to make a traditional good party”, — said Sergey.
“We have started a pool party — the bartenders throw the shakers, DJ works, all jumping into the pool… just like in American movies. And then the godfather makes an incredibly luxurious three-four tiered cake that she had baked. I blew out the candles, take the godfather on his hands, circling, and then I slipped and the weight of his body fall to the foot,” — said Pritula.
He said that first, the guests did not understand what happened. The first to react to the legendary sportswoman Olga Harlan, she brought from the hotel elastic bandages, clamps, ice, first aid.
Even in such a situation, the optimist Prytula found certain advantages. “I slept, spent with family, more time than in the last five years”, — said Sergey.
According to the doctors, Sergei will need long-term rehabilitation.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter