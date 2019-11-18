‘Circumstances have changed’: Russian oligarch Deripaska asks the Department of the Treasury to remove sanctions
Billionaire Oleg Deripaska was filed in the Office of foreign assets control (OFAC) of the Department of the Treasury the petition for lifting of sanctions. A petition for the lifting of sanctions “in the administrative order” was filed June 27, 2019, follows from the Memorandum sent by the representatives of Deripaska in the court of the district of Columbia on 5 November. About it writes RBC.
OFAC regulations provide for the possibility for the persons included in the sanctions list SDN (Specially Designated Nationals — the personal sanctions), to apply to the management for reconsideration of this decision. Grounds for cancellation of sanctions can be “positive behavior change”, the irrelevance of the reasons for which sanctions were imposed, or the actual error OFAC.
However, the decision to abolish the sanctions OFAC at the request of podcasting individuals rarely. Journalists sent a request to the attorney Deripaska in the US, Eric Ferrari, of Ferrari & Associates. The representative of the businessman in Russia declined to comment.
On what basis Deripaska asks to remove the sanctions
A petition to OFAC about lifting sanctions is part of the legal strategy Deripaska, along with the ongoing judicial proceedings against OFAC. The businessman was included in the sanctions list for two formal reasons.
He allegedly acted “on behalf of/in the interests of” high-ranking officials of the Russian Federation (in particular, in 2005, bought the aluminum plant in Montenegro “on behalf of President Vladimir Putin”).
“He has been working in the energy sector” Russia (he owned electric power company “EvroSibEnergo”).
Both bases are contained in the decrees of former President Barack Obama: the first — the decree No. 13661, the second — in the order No. 13662. The documents were signed in March 2014 in response to the worsening situation in Ukraine.
An administrative petition for lifting of sanctions applies only to the second base. Deripaska specifies that the circumstance that led to the imposition of sanctions, — the possession the EuroSibEnergo — lost relevance after the businessman refused to control the group En+, which includes the EuroSibEnergo. In January 2019, OFAC withdrew from the sanctions list of En+, Rusal and EuroSibEnergo.
Moreover, Deripaska indicates that its inclusion in the sanctions list on the basis of the decree № 13662 was erroneous because the EuroSibEnergo is not in “energy” sector (energy, i.e. oil and gas), and in the sector of electricity generation (power).
Is there a response OFAC
Deripaska was waiting for a response from OFAC within 90 days, since this period, the Agency usually takes to respond (although the rules and allow for “unique” cases and the timing of the review), but “after four months not received any list of questions from OFAC, nor any correspondence on the merits of his request.” “Deripaska believes that OFAC does not intend to take seriously his request for reconsideration of the factual basis for the sanctions,” — the document says.
Therefore, in November 2019, the businessman asked the court of the district of Columbia to attach to the current court case is evidence that OFAC, in violation of the administrative procedures, the US ignored its request for exemption from the sanctions list. Deripaska asks the court to order OFAC to make a decision on his application and to annul the sanctions for involvement in “energy sector”.
In parallel Deripaska continues to plead with OFAC with regard to the first basis for inclusion in the sanctions list — activities “in the interests” of senior Russian officials. Protection of the businessman, in particular, specifies that even if he acted “in support” projects of Vladimir Putin, this does not mean activities “on behalf” of the President — in other words, Deripaska has not acted as an “agent” of Putin. “Deripaska is pursuing its own commercial interests, regardless of whether they overlap with the proposed projects of Vladimir Putin”, — stated in the document.
- Oleg Deripaska in the US court for the first time revealed the kind of property he was frozen in America because of the sanctions.
- After the imposition of sanctions Oleg Deripaska had to return three rented private plane, because he didn’t have to use them.
- March 15, 2019 Deripaska filed a lawsuit in Washington’s lawsuit against the Department of the Treasury. The businessman demanded to cancel the sanctions imposed against him in 2018. According to court documents, Deripaska estimated the financial losses from the sanctions of $7.5 billion.
- “I spent 30 years of his life to the creation of companies that are major players in the global economy, and will not allow that hard work – along with millions of jobs and livelihoods – were destroyed by political intrigue,” reported the representative of the businessman. Later, he Deripaska explained why he filed a lawsuit against the United States.
- 11 Jun 2019 about three dozen employees of the automobile plant GAZ, owned by Deripaska, came to the rally against the sanctions in the center of Moscow near the Embassy of the United States. The posters had slogans like “don’t step on the GAS!” “Sanctions against Gas sanctions against me and my children.” There were also a few posters with inscriptions in English: “Sanctions kill cooperation”, “save GAS, save me”, “Sanctions are hurting us, not Putin. Against whom are you fighting?”.
- The Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions against Deripaska and his eight companies in April of 2018: they have been included in the list of Specially Designated Nationals. The defendants in this list are denied entry into the United States, their assets in the United States are blocked, and U.S. persons are prohibited from having with them any business relations. In January, the U.S. lifted sanctions against three companies Deripaska (the billionaire remained under sanctions). Democrats in Congress demanded to leave all sanctions in force. In particular, they stated that “the oligarch” “contributes to the malicious actions” of the Russian regime against the United States.
- After the lifting of sanctions Deripaska’s company began to invest in the United States billions of dollars. UC Rusal plans to invest $200 million in plant construction in Kentucky.
- The Department of the Treasury has disclosed the list of documents on which was based the decision to include billionaire Oleg Deripaska in the list of “Kremlin oligarchs” and impose on him the sanctions.