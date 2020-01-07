Circus shot of George was recognized as the best moment of the day’s play in the NBA (video)
Paul George (with the ball)
On the eve of the match of the regular championship of NBA “Los Angeles clippers” on the home parquet “staples Center” snatched victory from the “new York Knicks” 135:132.
One of the best in the team was small forward Paul George, in 26 minutes spent on the court scored 32 points and made 4 rebounds and 3 steals.
And one of accurate throws, executed 29-year-old American in a circus manner, was recognized as the best moment of the day in the NBA.
In the ranking was a place of luxury Danko player “Los Angeles Lakers” LeBron James basketball “Miami heat” of Adria Adebayo.