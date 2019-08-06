Cirrus has admitted that the Council Carnation hooked on video Sharia

| August 6, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Усик признался, что по совету Гвоздика подсел на видео Шария

The former absolute world champion in the first heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk admitted that the Council of the Ukrainian boxer Alexander Gvozdikand who do not believe that the Russians attacked our country, watching video blogs Anatoly Sharia.

About Oleksandr Usyk said at a joint broadcast on Instagram. Video from the third minute.

As previously reported “FACTS”, one of the fans took Alexander Usik driving luxury SUV Lexus LX, when the athlete listened to the song “the last time” Russian rap-Duo “Miyagi Endgame” and while vigorously danced to the beat of the song.

