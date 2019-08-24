Cirrus refused to fight with Russian Fedosov because of the policy
Oleksandr Usyk
Ukrainian boxer Alexander Usik (16-0, 12 KO’s) refused to fight against Russian Andrey Fedosov, because he believes that the fight must be transferred to the political plane.
“There was information that my opponent will be Andrey Fedosov. No. Fedosov will not be my opponent. Why? Because we spoke before this when an opponent would be Alexander Povetkin,” said Mustache on instagram.
“I don’t want to fight with these guys, because it definitely transferred to the political plane and each other will call and all that. I do not like it and I don’t need it. I don’t want this dirt, normal attitude to children and their families. Just don’t wanna here this shit,” said boxer.
Recall that in his last fight Alexander Usyk knocked out Tony Bellew and defended all the title in the first heavy weight, but soon lost due to the transition in the super-heavyweight category.
The upcoming bout will be the first to Usyk in the heavyweight division.