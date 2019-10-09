Cities of America with the largest income inequality of the population
According to a new report from the Federal reserve of new York, inequality in incomes is more pronounced on the coast and in the South, to a lesser extent in the Midwest.
Using data from the census Bureau of the U.S. population, the report examines the ratio of the wages of those who are in the 90th percentile of the scale distribution of wages, compared to the 10th percentile in cities across the country. The largest inequalities are in large urban areas and least in the so-called rust Belt, including Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania, says CNBC.
That’s what the survey showed:
- Workers in the top 90th percentile in Bridgeport, Connecticut, earned 8.7 times more than in the 10th percentile — this city topped the list with the most unequal distribution of wages.
- In the Metropolitan areas of new York and San Francisco workers in the top 90th percentile earn 7 times more than the 10th percentile.
- Workers in the 90th percentile in Detroit earned 5.5 times more than in the 10th percentile.
- Workers in the 90th percentile in Saint Louis earned 5.3 times more than in the 10th percentile.
According to the report, inequality in wages observed in larger cities such as Chicago, Houston, new York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., can be explained by “local effects” of technological change and globalization over the past several decades, which require more skilled workers.
As companies require more and more highly skilled and educated workers to keep pace with global advances, these workers to significantly increase wages. At the same time less skilled workers it remains the same. Highly skilled, in turn, flock to these places, leading to increasing inequality in earnings. Southern city in Texas, Alabama, and Louisiana are also experiencing growing inequality.
“In such places wages at the top of the scale of the distribution of wages of skilled workers increased significantly in comparison with salaries in the middle and lower part, leading to a relatively high level of inequality in pay,” — said in the report.
Meanwhile, in small cities such as Cleveland, Minneapolis and St. Louis, there is less inequality. In these cities, fewer companies requiring highly skilled workers, than in large urban areas mentioned above.
However, globalization and technological change have a profound economic impact in the rust Belt, compressing all the salaries “in a fairly narrow range.”
Detroit illustrates this trend: the increased global competition and technological advances have led to massive loss of jobs and closure of factories in the automotive industry, which caused the displacement of workers with lower and medium qualifications. At the same time, “the demand for the most skilled workers in many of these places were weak,” the report says. And although income inequality in Detroit is lower than in other large cities, workers of all skill levels not observe an increase in income as in other parts of the country.
The report was published a few weeks after the census Bureau reported that in 2018 inequality in the US reached its highest level since more than 50 years ago this started to follow.
According to the fed, since the 1980s, the years of skilled workers and persons with higher education are increasingly concentrated in large urban areas. At the same time, “less skilled workers are increasingly displaced from these places — largely due to high and rising housing prices”, which affects the growing inequality in pay in the larger urban areas.