Citroen C5 Aircross got hybrid drive
Aircross Citroen C5 with a hybrid power plant became the first-born of the new strategy of the French brand’s total electrification: manual Citroen seriously expect that in the near future, every model in the lineup will be a hybrid version. Moreover, the system itself has not only developed but also tested on production models Peugeot and DS.
However, if the flagship Peugeot 3008 is set to 300-horsepower unit that provides drive to all wheels, the C5 Aircross SUV went over his budget modification. It consists of a 1.6-liter turbo engine, electric motor, 8-speed machine and a 13.2-kilowatt battery and the total output of the engine is 225 HP and 320 Nm of torque.
The power plant can operate in several modes, including, for example, sports and the saving mode battery level and also a pure electric, in which C5 Aircross can accelerate to 135 km/h cruising range on electric is stated at 50 km/h and it allows the French to talk about the gasoline consumption is just 1.7 litres per 100 km But to charge even such a compact battery will have a long time: if you turn the SUV into a regular household outlet, you’ll need at least 7 hours and if you use brand charger the waiting time will be reduced to 2 hours.
To distinguish the hybrid C5 Aircross from colleagues will be difficult: the crossover built light blue accents on the body, and perhaps the most obvious sign of hybridity will become the flap of the charging port. The only interior difference is a special “electric” mode digital “tidy” with all those blue ornaments.
“Live” cars will appear in European dealers next summer, and the cost of the hybrid will be at least 39 950 euros.