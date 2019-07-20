Citroen “obuyut” cars in the 30-inch wheels
The French automaker plans to equip some production models giant wheels measuring 30 inches, which was first presented on the prototype Citroen 19_19.
According to the company, new products can be on sale within the next ten years.
Huge wheels will drastically change the design of new vehicles and also make the brand even more original.
The French intend to electrify almost the entire model line. Moving to a innovative “skateboard truck” will provide more freedom for creativity to designers and engineers will be able to realize their wildest dreams.
Giant wheel from a practical point of view, promise solid benefits: will increase ground clearance will be higher driving position and narrow rubber provides outstanding aerodynamics.
Recall that a revolutionary 30-inch wheels and tires Citroen 19_19 concept was developed in cooperation with Goodyear. A distinctive feature of the tires is that they are integrated into the design of the rim, and the shape resembles a gear.
It is noted that wheel fixed and the logo is always in the same position, which enhances the effect of soaring above the road surface.