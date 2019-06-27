Citroen plans to abandon the “Cactus”
June 27, 2019 | Techno | No Comments|
Citroen has no plans to release the second generation model C4 Cactus.
This is what top Manager of the company, Xavier Peugeot, told Top Gear magazine.
The original “Cactus” which debuted in the spring of 2014 in Geneva, was positioned as a crossover, but after restyling 2017, during which the car lost most of the protective panels AirBumps, the manufacturer called it a hatchback.
By the time the “Citroen” there was a small crossover C3 Aircross, approximately related to the same market segment, but officially he is the successor of the “Cactus” doesn’t count.
According to Mr. Peugeot, replacement for the C4 Cactus will be a fundamentally different model C-class. While the name Cactus can be further used for other cars.