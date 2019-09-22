Citroen SpaceTourer received a new diesel engine
French minivan will cost buyers at a price of 34 920 pounds (43 541 USD).
British buyers will soon be available Citroen SpaceTourer equipped with the 2.0-liter BlueHDI diesel engine and 8-speed automatic transmission. The novelty is already available for order, with first deliveries expected in October. The power unit produces 120 HP and is 1,700 pounds (2120 us dollars. USA) more than a similar package, but with a 1.5 liter engine and the BlueHDI 120 S & S and 6-speed manual transmission.
Customers have two configuration minivan “Feel” and “Flair”, each of which as standard has 8 seats. They also come mounted on a rail rear seats, child mirror for observation and six sets of Isofix fittings. Size new available in two variants a Medium and XL, the latter offers an additional 35 cm in length.
In the performance of Flair van has a black leather seat trim, electric adjustment, heated and massage front seats, panoramic roof, dual sliding rear doors, head-up display, function control blind areas, colour rear view camera review on 180 graudal, the entrance and starting without key, plus Citroen Connect Nav.
In the top performance of the Business Lounge, the starting price which is 44 465 pounds (55 442 USD) in the UK, the van comes with four chairs in rear, table and plenty of space in the cabin.
Prices on Citroen SpaceTourer start with a mark of 34 920 pounds (43 541 USD. USA) in complete Feel with engine of 1.5 BlueHDI 120 or 620 36 pounds (46 660 USD), if you want a new combined engine and transmission (EAT8 2.0 BlueHDI 120 S & S).