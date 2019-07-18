City hall finds out why the inside of the building after the RAID was locked up man (PHOTO)

The city administration is looking into the circumstances of a situation in which the RAID with the aim of closure of a shop selling cannabis, working without a license, two-story building in the heart of CityPlace, in fact, was immured people.

Early yesterday morning, police and employees of Department of the municipal Department of licensing and standardization of the raided cannabis-MAG CAFE on Fort York Boulevard near Bathurst Street.

In the pictures it was clear that the entrance has been walled up with concrete blocks so no one could get in.

However, as it turned out, remained inside one person, and that he could get out, had to call the emergency services.

The representative of the fire Department of Toronto said they were called to the scene at about 14:00.

Firefighters found the second entrance, which was locked up tight, and had to remove the door to free the man.

No injuries were reported.

The representative of the Toronto police said that the police led the operation, but only supported.

“The investigation conducted by the police not Toronto. It was headed by the bailiffs of the city licensing and standards, said constable David Hopkinson. – The police were there to maintain order and security during the execution of a warrant”.

Information about who was responsible for figuring out that the building is empty, is missing.

City Manager brad Ross said that city hall officials are investigating the incident together with the police of Toronto.