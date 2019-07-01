City in the Mexican state of Jalisco peppered by hail: the height of the snow reached five feet (PHOTO, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

On the night of June 30, the disaster has struck in the Mexican state of Jalisco. The city of Guadalajara, which is its administrative centre and the suburb of Tlaquepaque was hit by heavy hail. In the settlements formed drifts, the height of which exceeded one meter, and in some places reached one and a half meters, according to Stormnews.

The result was blocked the streets and houses, and cars just couldn’t pass. Damaged some buildings, and the premises on the first floor was knee-deep in hail. According to local authorities, informed this here never happened.

The surprise of the citizens knew no bounds, given the high temperatures, which in recent days held in Guadalajara at the level of 27-28 degrees Celsius, notes TASS.

The Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro wrote on Twitter that “I’ve never seen anything like that in Guadalajara”. “Look at the castle, more like a snowfall, and ask yourself the question whether at the present time, climate change is happening on the planet. We have not previously encountered such natural phenomena,” – he stressed.

In Guadalajara was damaged a total of more than 200 houses and 50 cars, felled dozens of trees blocked traffic on many streets. According to the preliminary data of the authorities, none of the residents were not injured.

To eliminate the consequences of the disaster had to involve military units. To date, managed to clear about 70% of the territory, littered with ice.