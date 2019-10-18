City under siege: in Mexico, began fighting after the arrest of the son of drug Lord El Chapo
In the city of Culiacan in Northern Mexico police shooting detained one of the sons of the convicted in the US of a drug dealer Joaquin Guzman, nicknamed Shorty. But then Ovidio Guzman be released so as not to endanger the lives of people, BBC reports.
After the arrest of the son of a drug dealer who, it is believed, became a key figure in the cartel “Sinaloa” after my father’s arrest, between government forces and members of the cartel of gunfire.
Judging by the media reports and the personnel from the streets of Culiacan, the city was plunged into chaos. Presumably, the members of the cartel tried to recapture Guzman, the police and the military. The footage from the streets is seen as a city patrolled by militants in pickup trucks with machine guns. It was reported that the cartel members took hostage three soldiers.
In firefights with heavy weapons were blown up a few cars. Accurate data about victims.
A few hours after the arrest of Guzman security Minister Alfonso Durazo said that the gangster was released. The decision was made to save people’s lives, he added.
According to the official version, Guzman found and detained by a police patrol, after which members of his cartel began to attack the security forces in order to beat him.
According to local media, USA Ovidio Guzman is wanted on suspicion of drug trafficking.
City under siege
The footage from the main shopping area of Culiacan — a protracted firefight with heavy weapons.
The members of the cartel on pickup trucks with heavy machine guns joined in the streets fire and police and army that led to panic in restaurants and shopping centers.
The footage we see a city under siege, with burning cars and military vehicles on the streets.
It turned out that amid the chaos of the local prison escaped prisoners — the cartel tried to divert the attention of the police to discourage their leader.
Who is Shorty
Joaquin Guzman, the father of the detainee and released mobster, was the main one of the most powerful Mexican cartels, “Sinaloa”, which accounted for a quarter of all drug trafficking in the United States, passing through Mexico.
For the first time, Guzman was arrested in Guatemala in 1993 and was kept in a protected prison of Puente Grande, where he escaped in 2001 by hiding in a Laundry basket. 13 years, he was released, then was arrested again.
The second time Guzman escaped from a Mexican prison in the summer of 2015, using specially dug for him by the tunnel with lighting, ventilation and ladders. He spent on the run for six months, but in January of 2016, he was again detained.
In 2017 Mexico has agreed to extradite drug trafficker only after U.S. prosecutors promised that Guzman will not be put to death.
17 July 2019 little man was sentenced in U.S. court to life imprisonment and 30 years in prison.