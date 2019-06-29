City where people with an income of $100 thousand are ‘poor’
Income of $100 thousand per year may not be enough for a comfortable life, in some US cities. The online edition of CNBC has compiled a list of 10 US cities where you can earn six figures a year and still feel poor.
For analysis were used data on spending with credit cards, as well as the data Index of housing affordability the Department of housing and urban development USA. Based on this information, we calculated basic living expenses of families in 100 major U.S. cities. Then the researchers analyzed the difference between income and expenses to determine whether there is enough 100 thousand a year for a comfortable family life in each of the cities.
The analysis found that in many cities of America family, which consist of three people with a total income of $100 thousand per year, at the end of each month after all the bills barely make ends meet. The analysis started from the assumption that a couple puts $500 a month into a savings account and paying $393 per month as student loan debt (the average payment in accordance with the data of the Federal reserve). All other costs varied depending on location.
In 7 of the 10 cities that ranked in the top, the average family spends more than $100 thousand a year on basic expenses. As a result, they have to rely on credit cards to cover everyday expenses.
Top 10 cities where $100 thousand a year is not enough for a comfortable life:
10. Minneapolis (Mn)
- Monthly income after tax (with an income of 100 thousand dollars per year): $7308.
- Average monthly housing costs: $1953.
- Balance after base cost: $149.
9. Worcester (MA)
- Monthly income after tax (with an income of 100 thousand dollars per year): $7149.
- Average monthly housing costs: $1779.
- The residue after basic expenses: $114.
8. New York (NY)
- Monthly income after tax (with an income of 100 thousand dollars per year): $7545.
- Average monthly housing costs: $2109.
- The residue after basic expenses: $65.
7. Oxnard (California)
- Monthly income after tax (with an income of 100 thousand dollars per year): $7517.
- Average monthly housing costs: $2124.
- Balance after base expenses: -$195.
6. Honolulu (Hawaii)
- Monthly income after tax (with an income of 100 thousand dollars per year): $7032.
- Average monthly housing costs: $2057.
- Balance after base expenses: -$206.
5. Bridgeport (CT)
- Monthly income after tax (with an income of 100 thousand dollars per year): $8908.
- Average monthly housing costs: $2423.
- Balance after base expenses: -$487.
4. Boston (MA)
- Monthly income after tax (with an income of 100 thousand dollars per year): $8320.
- Average monthly housing costs: $2179.
- Balance after base expenses: -$510.
3. San Francisco (CA)
- Monthly income after tax (with an income of 100 thousand dollars per year): $8707.
- Average monthly housing costs: $2392.
- Balance after base expenses: -$631.
2. Washington (D.C.)
- Monthly income after tax (with an income of 100 thousand dollars per year): $8785.
- Average monthly housing costs: $2677.
- Balance after base expenses: -$700.
1. San Jose (CA)
- Monthly income after tax (with an income of 100 thousand dollars per year): $9061.
- Average monthly housing costs: $2760.
- Balance after base expenses: -$1046.