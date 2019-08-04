Clarified the cause of aging
A group of scientists from the Technical schools of Viterbo University of southern California (USA) found the cause of aging of body cells. According to them, as soon as you start to age the cells of the body, begins the process of human aging in General.
Their work is published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry. Scientists came to the conclusion that cells age because they no longer synthesize the nucleotides from which DNA is built.
“Cell aging is a process, which disrupts the cell cycle, which contributes both to age-related degeneration and hyperplastic pathologies, including cancer,” the scientists write in their work.
Also, scientists have proven that the aging of cells often called cancer. Simply put, once the cells encounter cancer, they are trying to prevent the spread and begin to grow old and fade. Experts have called this process a protective barrier.
Scientists claim to have found new ways to new methods of combating cancer. This will allow them to apply the aging of cells in the invention of drugs that can help in the elimination of senescent cells to ensure a healthier old age.