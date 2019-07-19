Class-action lawsuits for victims of violence in BC was settled for $ 900 million (PHOTOS)

On Thursday, the Federal government pledged $ 900 million payment to settle numerous class-action lawsuits filed on behalf of victims of sexual harassment, discrimination on grounds of sex and sexual abuse that took place in the armed forces.

The settlement agreement provides for the payment of $ 800 million to members of the canadian armed forces and $ 100 million of compensation to employees of the Ministry of defence.

Over the past few years, the initiators of several lawsuits in connection with similar misconduct, systematically arising in the Armed forces, agreed to cooperate in their lawsuits against the government.

In one lawsuit filed by three former soldiers, said that the Armed forces were “poisoned discriminatory and sexualized culture” that encourages sexual misconduct and was provoked by laissez-faire leadership.

Amy Graham (Amy Graham), the main plaintiff in the case, said the settlement agreement involves not only monetary compensation, and what it is concerned about the steps to change the situation in General, included in the agreement. Graham was raped by superiors in rank during the return of troops from Afghanistan.

One of the most interesting moments, she said, is the “regenerative interaction”, where victims can report to military authorities what happened to them.

About this Graham said, “So, by making these changes, the number of victims should be reduced”.

Graham said that reducing the number of victims was the main motivation of the claim. She noticed that this problem continues, citing a recent study by statistics Canada, which showed a slight improvement in terms of sexual violence in the Armed forces.

Another positive aspect of the agreement, according to Graham, is that it is providing closed cases will help those who never found the strength to make a statement or to seek to prosecute their case.

In a statement on Thursday, the Deputy Minister of defence of Jodi Thomas and the chief military General Jonathan Vance stated that they were aware of “the obligation to provide safe working conditions for all women and men” in the Armed forces.

“We hope that the agreement will give the opportunity to consider things in isolation, bring healing and recognition of victims of sexual violence, harassment and discrimination,” the statement reads.

The agreement notes that the government did not accept its responsibility.

The government tried to defend himself in court, leaving in December 2017, the number of documents with the aim to cover up all the claims.

But, faced with criticism, the government has moved to forge an agreement at the beginning of 2018.

The plaintiffs mostly will be entitled to payment from 5000 to $ 55,000, while those who were especially hard hit, but they were denied benefits for disability resulting from their injuries, will receive higher compensation. These persons can receive up to 155,000 dollars.

The specifics of the payments will depend on the size of the group in the number of people who claim that they were subject to sexual harassment, discrimination based on sex or sexual violence.

The agreement also requires an external audit of existing programmes to combat harassment and revision of how the government has disability benefits for persons who survived sexual violence or harassment.

Although Graham hopes to change the General atmosphere referred to in the agreement, she knows that to change the culture of relations in the ranks of the military will not be easy.