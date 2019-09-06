Classic Volkswagen Beetle got the motor
Volkswagen Group Components and eClassics have jointly developed an electric version of the old “Beetle”.
E-Beetle is almost serinol model, which debuts at the Frankfurt motor show next week. The company eClassics transformed the battery, the electric motor and single speed gear box VW e-Up ! and mounted on the classic model. The power of the electric motor power of 82 HP is supplied from the lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 36.8 kW/h, which allows a range of 200 km.
The Volkswagen e-Beetle was reinforced chassis and new brakes, and the weight of the model is 1 280 kg To 50 km/h electric car can accelerate in less than 4 seconds and a little over 8 seconds to accelerate to 80 km/h.
“The electrified beetle combines the charm of our classic car with the mobility of the future. Innovative electronic components from the Volkswagen Group Components are under the hood — we work to electrify historically important cars, which is an emotional process. We also give Beetle owners a professional solution for the conversion, using parts of the highest quality,” said a member of the Board of Directors of VW Group Components, Thomas Schmall.
In addition to the Beetle, owners of other classic cars will be able to convert their cars into electric cars. Also the specialists of the company develop a new platform to release e-Porsche 356. In addition, in the future, they can use the new platform to the MEB.