Classic Volkswagen Beetle turned into a electric car
No, we’re not going to sing the legendary song, and talk about a classic Volkswagen Beetle that was converted to electric.
The show car will be exhibited at the stand of the brand at the Frankfurt motor show.
Yes, this car is the brand he built the Department of the Volkswagen Group Components, is responsible for the direction of batteries.
The beetle is equipped with a power unit from the modern model of the e-up! By the way, traction Li-ion battery consists of 14 modules and has a capacity of 36.8 per kilowatt-hour and it is required to strengthen the chassis and brakes.
Power e-Beetle is 82 horsepower. From a standstill to 50 kilometers per hour electric beetle accelerates in less than four seconds, to 80 for eight seconds.
Claimed range of around 200 kilometers and a maximum speed of 150 kilometers per hour.
Interesting fact, as stated by the Chairman of the Board of Volkswagen Group Components Thomas Schmall, the company is considering alterations in electric cars and other historical models of the concern.