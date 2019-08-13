Claudia Schiffer along with grown-up daughter Clementine in Hollywood
48-year-old Claudia Schiffer we’re used to seeing on the covers of glossy magazines — supermodel of the 90s and today continues to delight its fans with new footage. Recently, a spectacular German appeared on the cover of Vogue. But his personal life Claudia prefers to hide from prying eyes — even in his Instagram the Queen of the catwalk often shares family photos, so the paparazzi no choice but to hunt down a celebrity on the streets.
Recently they managed to capture Schiffer in the company of her 14-year-old daughter Clementine in a supermarket in West Hollywood where they sell organic products. Apparently, the mother and daughter came into the store with a large list for the whole family, as even the photographers caught them with several heavy packages.
Schiffer, long accustomed to the limelight, didn’t response to stalkers with cameras, but Clementine looked at the photographers, what are those, however, were only too happy — paparazzi managed to get a decent portrait shots the grown daughter of a supermodel.
It should be noted that from the moment we saw Clementine for the last time, the girl has changed markedly in the past year, the daughter Schiffer was still light brown, but now blonde, just like her mother.
Unlike other star kids, Clementine is not yet public thinks about the profession or the continuation of the case mothers. At social events and fashion shows Schiffer’s daughter has not been noticed yet.
It is a reminder that Claudia has three children. Along with her husband film Director Matthew Vaughn, she also educates 16-year-old son Caspar and nine-year-old daughter of Cosimo violet Vaughn Drummond.