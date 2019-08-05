Claudia Schiffer declared war on the neighbors

| August 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Claudia Schiffer and Matthew Vaughn has declared war on the neighbors, trying to destroy the atmosphere of their historic estate Coldham hall, built in the XVI century in the County of Suffolk (England). Star wife wrote a complaint to the district Council.

Клаудия Шиффер объявила войну соседям

As reported in the edition of the Daily Mail, a neighbor Schiffer began to build on their land, 2-level annexe to the main house. The couple believes that such work will destroy the unique atmosphere and harm the cultural heritage. Plan a garage and shop will transform the area into the countryside, depriving it of sophistication.

Vaughn and Schiffer bought the estate in 2002. Old manor house is estimated at 5 million pounds.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.