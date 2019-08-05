Claudia Schiffer declared war on the neighbors
August 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Claudia Schiffer and Matthew Vaughn has declared war on the neighbors, trying to destroy the atmosphere of their historic estate Coldham hall, built in the XVI century in the County of Suffolk (England). Star wife wrote a complaint to the district Council.
As reported in the edition of the Daily Mail, a neighbor Schiffer began to build on their land, 2-level annexe to the main house. The couple believes that such work will destroy the unique atmosphere and harm the cultural heritage. Plan a garage and shop will transform the area into the countryside, depriving it of sophistication.
Vaughn and Schiffer bought the estate in 2002. Old manor house is estimated at 5 million pounds.
Loading...