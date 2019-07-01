Claudia Schiffer starred in a photo shoot for the gloss
48-year-old Claudia Schiffer rarely seen in the secular Chronicles. The German top model — always a welcome hastealloy the red carpet. The lack of interesting projects she also does not complain: in the spring of Schiffer starred in a new ad for the Chanel watches J12, continues to collaborate with the French brand Ba&sh… But in the first place from Claudia’s family. Together with her husband, British film Director and producer Matthew Vaughn, she is raising 16-year-old Caspar, 14-year-old Clementine and nine-year-old Cosimo.
About their present day, the family and treasures of the dressing room Claudia Schieffer spoke with Madame Figaro. SPLETNIK.RU quotes from the conversation.
About his style
My casual wear is jeans with a cashmere sweater or a blouse plus beautiful accessories… I love the blouse with embroidery which can be worn with worn jeans. Clothing needs to fit my lifestyle and be my ally. For example, during the day I need to take the kids to school, to attend a business meeting and dinner with friends.
About your wardrobe
I have a really wide wardrobe, which was gradually filled in over the past thirty years. I have kept all these things in the hope that someday they will be useful to my daughters. Now this personal archive is the source of my inspiration. Sometimes I like to get their treasures. In addition, sometimes they become relevant. Last winter, jackets and bags thus again was useful to me.
The attitude to aging and time
I feel that time is speeding up year by year, but are able to be here and now. I was lucky enough to do what you love and to have the opportunity to choose projects that are important to me and also to devote more time to his family. When you have kids, time becomes your friend because there is nothing better than to see them grow up.
On Karl Lagerfeld
Karl Lagerfeld was a magician who turned a shy German girl who I was in the top model. He taught me the fashion, style and explained the rules of survival in a trendy environment. For fashion, he did something that made Andy Warhol for art. Lagerfeld was the only designer capable of making black and white colors colorful.
About his work today
Really appreciate everything I have now. I choose projects. I have the opportunity to do new creative things: in design, in curating collections, making films such as “Rocketman” (Rocketman), for example (one of the producers of this film was her husband Matthew Vaughn. — Approx. ed.). Cinema and fashion are similar in that both side seem all fun and glamorous, but actually requires a lot of work.