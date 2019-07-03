Claudia Schiffer told the publication Madame Figaro
German top model Claudia Schiffer continues to work in the fashion world. But in the first place the star is the family. The celebrity gave an interview to the magazine Madame Figaro. 48-year-old Claudia told about recent projects, his style and wardrobe, the attitude to aging and time. This model is also gratefully remembered Karl Lagerfeld.
Schiffer continues to collaborate with the French brand Ba&sh. In the spring she appeared in ads for Chanel watches J12. The star admitted that selects the projects that she likes. Schiffer enjoys design, curating collections, and even the creation of films.
The top model told about their rich wardrobe:
“I have a really wide wardrobe, which was gradually filled in over the past thirty years. I have kept all these things in the hope that someday they will be useful to my daughters. Now this personal archive is the source of my inspiration. Sometimes I like to get their treasures. In addition, sometimes they become relevant. Last winter, jackets and bags thus again was useful to me.”
The top model thinks the great good fortune to do what you love and enjoy the time spent with family. Together with her husband, British film Director and producer Matthew Vaughn, she is raising three children: 16-year-old Caspar, 14-year-old Clementine and nine-year-old Cosimo.
Words of gratitude were told about the deceased Karl Lagerfeld:
“Karl Lagerfeld was a magician who turned a shy German girl who I was in the top model. He taught me the fashion, style and explained the rules of survival in a trendy environment. For fashion, he did something that made Andy Warhol for art. Lagerfeld was the only designer capable of making black and white color colorful”.