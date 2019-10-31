Clause trump about Zelensky showed funny fotozhabu
October 31, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Political analyst Alexei holomuzki new sparkling caricature harshly derided clause of the US President Donald trump, who called the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the head of Russia.
He has published on his page in the Telegram.
“I think trump accidentally leaked the special operation of the CIA to replace Putin: “… The Russian — as you know, the new Russian president — a good man”/”Russian — as you know, the new Russian President, is a good man”, — said in the caption to fotozhabu.
We will note, journalists in the United States drew special attention to the clause as a trump at the briefing emphasized that his talks with Zelensky was “perfect”.